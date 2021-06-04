Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

Last year, thousands went to Victoria Park to light candles and sing songs in remembrance despite the ban. Police later charged more than 20 activists including Chow for their participation in the unauthorized assembly.

Two other key members of the Hong Kong Alliance — Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho — are behind bars for their participation in separate unauthorized assemblies in 2019, during a period when Hong Kong saw massive anti-government protests.

Chow said in an earlier interview with The Associated Press that she was expecting to be imprisoned at some point for her activism.

“I’m already being persecuted for participating and inciting last year’s candlelight vigil,” she said.

“If I continue my activism in pushing for democracy in Hong Kong and China, surely they will come after me at some point, so it’s sort of expected.”

___

Associated Press journalist Alice Fung contributed to this report.

In this Monday, May 24, 2021, photo, Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China poses after an interview in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police on Friday, June 4, arrested the committee member that organizes the city's annual June 4 museum and candlelight vigil, on the 32nd anniversary of a bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

In this Monday, May 24, 2021, photo, Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China poses after an interview in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police on Friday, June 4, arrested a committee member that organizes the city's annual June 4 museum and candlelight vigil, on the 32nd anniversary of a bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu