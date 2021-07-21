Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

Lam Man-chung, who was the executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited an unnamed source. He is the eighth person from the newspaper who has been arrested in recent weeks.

Police said that a 51-year-old former editor was arrested Wednesday in relation to a similar case in June, but did not identify him.