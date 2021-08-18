Hong Kong police arrest 4 from university student union

Police previously cautioned people against mourning for the attacker, saying that mourning him is “no different from supporting terrorism.”

The student union withdrew its motion mourning the attacker after facing criticism from the government and the university and some union members quit. The university responded by severing ties with the union.

Li said the four arrested Wednesday were still in custody.

More than 100 pro-democracy activists have been arrested under the national security law, which outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion to interfere in the city’s affairs.

Critics say the law has been used to stifle dissent and restrict freedoms Hong Kong was promised it could maintain for 50 years following its 1997 handover to China.

Caption Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of Police National Security Department, speaks during a press conference at police headquarters in Hong Kong Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday on accusations of advocating terrorism when they paid tribute to an attacker who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, police officers carrying boxes of documents walk out of the office of a student union in campus of the University of Hong Kong after student leaders commemorated the death of an attacker who killed himself after stabbing a police officer. Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 on accusations of advocating terrorism when they paid tribute to an attacker who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File ) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung