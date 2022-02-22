Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched health workers and medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Lam also said that the city's isolation facilities are “severely inadequate" and that it is “working very hard with the full support of the central authorities” to build more facilities.

Current social-distancing measures, such as a ban on dining at restaurants after 6 p.m., will be extended until April 20.

“This is not good news to the sectors affected, but really at this stage of the pandemic we have no choice but to take these measures,” Lam said.

She said the city hopes to boost its vaccination rate to 90% by early March.

___

Zen Soo reported from Singapore.

