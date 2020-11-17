Hong Kong orders building inspections after deadly fire

Hong Kong media reports said people in the restaurant were celebrating Diwali, a major Hindu festival, as well as a birthday. Candles set soundproofing materials on fire, according to the reports.

Many Nepalese live in the area and work in Hong Kong’s finance, retail and security businesses.

The building, which is in the Yau Ma Tei neighborhood in Kowloon, lacked a sprinkler system and people were trapped in the back of the kitchen, Fire Services Department officer Cheung Kwong-yuen said.

Hong Kong media said the fire was the deadliest since a 2011 blaze that killed nine people.

The fire highlights lingering safety issues in older buildings in Hong Kong, one of the world’s most densely populated cities. Deadly fires used to be a regular occurrence, but have dwindled in recent years as the government implemented stricter fire safety measures.

The inspections will focus on the buildings’ common means of escape and identifying fire hazards. Inspectors may take enforcement actions based on their findings, including prosecutions, the government release said.

The fire department will also reach out various groups to learn more about gathering places where religious and cultural activities are held, inspect those places and raise awareness of fire safety among the groups.

Pun T. Prakash, president of the Hong Kong Nepalese Business Association, said his group will also reach out to the community.

“We will suggest them not to have this kind of activity, not to have this kind of club around this area," he said. “We should be following the rules and regulations of Hong Kong, how to open a restaurant, how to open a shop. We will also educate them.”

___

Associated Press video journalist Katie Tam contributed to this report.

A broken window is seen at a fire site in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. City authorities said a fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has "caused a number of deaths and injuries". (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

A police cordon line is set at a fire site, top center with broken windows, in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. City authorities said a fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has "caused a number of deaths and injuries". (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, fire fighters and police officers investigate a fire scene in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. City authorities said a fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has “caused a number of deaths and injuries”. (Lui Siu Wai/Xinhua News Agency via AP) Credit: Lui Siu Wai Credit: Lui Siu Wai

Cameramen gather at a fire site in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. City authorities said a fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has "caused a number of deaths and injuries". (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Police officers stand guard at a fire site, top left with broken windows, in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. City authorities said a fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has "caused a number of deaths and injuries". (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu