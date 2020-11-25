Hong Kong leader: National security law has been 'effective'

Lam also criticized foreign governments for interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs, saying it had jeopardized national security.

Beijing has in recent months taken a tougher stance on dissent in Hong Kong, sparking concerns over the possible end of the “one country, two systems” framework under which Hong Kong has been operating since it was handed over to China by Britain in 1997.

Earlier this month, China passed a resolution disqualifying four pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers after they were accused of violating their oaths of office. The move prompted all of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislators to resign en masse as a show of solidarity.

Lam said that Hong Kong has experienced one of its most severe political challenges over the past year.

“One of our urgent priorities is to restore Hong Kong's constitutional order and political system from chaos,” she said.

She said the government would introduce a bill by the end of this year to amend local laws related to oath-taking, to “deal with those who have engaged in conduct that breaches the oath of the swearing-in.”

A TV screen shows Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivering her policies at chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Lam said Wednesday that the city's new national security law has been “remarkably effective in restoring stability” after months of political unrest, and that bringing normalcy back to the political system is an urgent priority. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

