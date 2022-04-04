journal-news logo
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term

FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, on Jan. 6, 2022. Hong Kong leader Lam has announced she will not seek second term. Lam made the announcement Monday, April 4, 2022, at a news conference.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced she will not seek second term

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced she will not seek second term.

Lam made the announcement Monday at a news conference.

Her successor will be picked in May.

Lam presided over a rocky period in Hong Kong’s relationship with the central government in China. Massive protests rocked the city in 2019. Beijing responded with a tough national security law that has stifled dissent in the semiautonomous city.

Credit: Vincent Yu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, wears a face shield before delivering package of coronavirus prevention materials to people during an anti-epidemic event in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, holds a package of coronavirus prevention materials to be delivered to people during an anti-epidemic event in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

