Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced she will not seek second term.
Lam made the announcement Monday at a news conference.
Her successor will be picked in May.
Lam presided over a rocky period in Hong Kong’s relationship with the central government in China. Massive protests rocked the city in 2019. Beijing responded with a tough national security law that has stifled dissent in the semiautonomous city.
