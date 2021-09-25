Hong Kong June 4 vigil organizers to disband amid crackdown

In August, the prominent Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front, made up of a slew of member organizations, said it could no longer operate and chose to disband. The group helped organize large protests in 2019, which grew increasingly violent as mostly young demonstrators battled police.

The annual vigil had honored those who died when China’s military violently suppressed massive pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

The topic has long been taboo in mainland China and Hong Kong had been the only place in the country allowed to hold such a commemoration. Smaller crowds gathered this year and in 2020 despite the police ban.

Police had asked the alliance to hand over any information about groups they had worked with overseas or in Taiwan — the self-governing island democracy China claims as its own territory — as well as contact information. They did not mention what specific incidents prompted the investigation.

Critics say the national security law restricts freedoms Hong Kong was promised it could maintain for 50 years following the territory’s 1997 handover to China from colonial Britain.

In an emailed statement, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Director Yamini Mishra said “the effectively forced disbandment” of the alliance showed the Chinese authorities were seeking to censor all mention of the crackdown in Hong Kong as it has on the mainland.

“After the recent demise of some of Hong Kong’s largest unions and the group organizing some of the city’s largest protests, it is clear the Hong Kong government is targeting civil society groups with broad support and the capacity to mobilize," Mishra said. “Worryingly, the government’s crackdown on such organizations seems likely to continue."

Caption Police officers take away a cardboard featuring the image of Goddess of Democracy from the June 4th Museum as an evidences, in Hong Kong on Sept. 9, 2021.

Caption Tens of thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong on June 4, 2016, to commemorate victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing.

Caption Spokesperson of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China Richard Tsoi, right, leaves after the group announced that it's disbanded in Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Caption Spokesperson of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, Richard Tsoi speaks to media after the group announced that it's disbanded in Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Caption Spokesperson of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, Richard Tsoi speaks to media after the group announced that it's disbanded in Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.