Hong Kong government seeks court injunction to ban 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song

In a statement, the Department of Justice said it had applied for an injunction Monday to prohibit unlawful acts relating to the song, which became an unofficial anthem for the 2019 pro-democracy protests. It is awaiting court direction and for a hearing date to be fixed.

The government said the lyrics of the song contain slogans that have been ruled by the court as "constituting secession" and that it is highly likely that the song will continue to be widely used given that it had been mistakenly played as Hong Kong's anthem instead of China's national anthem, "March of the Volunteers."