Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai returns to court

Lai was brought to the Court of Final Appeal in a prison van and entered through an inflatable tunnel virtually connected to the van’s door as large numbers of journalists sought to capture the scene.

Lai was arrested last month in a sweep against pro-democracy activists accused over their involvement in 2019 anti-government protests. First refused bail, Lai was released on appeal, leading to attacks on the judiciary from the ruling Communist Party’s mouthpiece People’s Daily. He was returned to jail on New Year's Eve awaiting a new hearing.