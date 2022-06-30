Hong Kong gears up to welcome Xi for handover anniversary

Ahead of his arrival Thursday, thousands of guests — including top officials, lawmakers and diplomats — checked in to quarantine hotels earlier this week and have been taking daily nucleic acid tests as part of coronavirus precautions.
Police have also ramped up security, designating security zones and road closures as well as a no-fly zone for Friday.
More than 10 journalists from local and international media outlets had their applications to cover the July 1 events rejected earlier this week on "security grounds," with the government saying it was "striking a balance between the need of media work and security requirements."
Police officers patrol outside the high speed train station for the Chinese president Xi Jinping's visit to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Students wearing face masks attend a Chinese national flag raising ceremony during at a secondary school to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to begin a two-day visit to Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China, with a raft of heightened security measures and thousands of guests put into quarantine ahead of the celebrations.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A cat crosses a road as police officers stand guard outside the high speed train station for the Chinese president Xi Jinping's visit to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A visitor poses for a photograph in front of a TV showing Chinese president Xi Jinping at an exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, June 24, 2022. Hong Kong authorities, citing "security reasons," have barred more than 10 journalists from covering events and ceremonies this week marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China, according to the Hong Kong Journalists Association. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
