Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for 6 decades dies at 98

Cordeiro interviewed the Beatles, then the world's biggest music act, in 1964 following a study course in London with the British Broadcasting Corp. He said John Lennon recounted their early days in Hamburg, Germany, where they lived in relative poverty and played in clubs.

Cordeiro said all four members of the Beatles autographed a magazine cover for him.

“It’s probably worth a fortune,” he said.

The broadcast of the Beatles interview on Hong Kong radio made Cordeiro a celebrity. He also interviewed other stars and met Elton John and Tony Bennett.

