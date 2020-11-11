Hong Kong disqualifies 4 pro-democracy legislators

A mass resignation by the pro-democracy camp would leave Hong Kong's legislature with only pro-Beijing lawmakers. The pro-Beijing camp already makes up a majority of the city's legislature, and would allow lawmakers to pass bills favored by Beijing without opposition.

Earlier in the year, the four now-disqualified pro-democracy lawmakers were barred from running for legislative elections originally scheduled for September, prior to the government stating that it would postpone the elections by a year due to the coronavirus situation. The four lawmakers later remained in their posts following the postponement.

The elections postponement was criticized by the pro-democracy camp as an attempt to block them from taking a majority of seats in the legislature, after they had held an unofficial pro-democracy primary participated in by over 600,000 voters to decide which candidates to field.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday to address the disqualifications.

Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a news conference at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Hong Kong has moved to disqualify the four pro-democracy legislators, after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove lawmakers from their positions if they're deemed to threaten national security. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a news conference at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Hong Kong has moved to disqualify the four pro-democracy legislators, after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove lawmakers from their positions if they're deemed to threaten national security. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu