Hong Kong denies bail for opposition publisher Jimmy Lai

As at his previous hearings, Lai stepped from the prison van into an inflatable tunnel connecting with the court entrance, in an apparent attempt to minimize his exposure to the numerous journalists waiting outside.

The move keeps Lai in custody at least until the beginning of his trial scheduled for April and underscores his status as one of the most high-profile critics of China's growing intolerance for political opposition in Hong Kong. Participation in anti-government protests has become a focus of law enforcement in the city and the basis on which several pro-democracy activists have been jailed in recent months, including student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow.

The national security law was imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing after the city’s local legislature was unable to overcome local opposition to its enactment. Backers say it has returned calm to the city's streets while opponents consider it a betrayal of China’s pledge to maintain the city’s legal, civil and human rights for 50 years after its handover from British colonial rule in 1997.

The law effectively curbs most opposition political activity by giving authorities broad powers to prosecute critics on loosely defined charges of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers while subjecting private speech and social media postings to possible criminal punishment. Serious offenders could face up to life imprisonment.

Lai, 72, made his fortune in the retail clothing trade before branching out into media. He stepped down as publisher of the Apple Daily newspaper but the publication remains a popular forum for opposition views in a media landscape dominated by Beijing-backed outlets.

Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal where the government is arguing against allowing him bail in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The court denied bail Tuesday for prominent democracy advocate and newspaper founder Lai, upholding the government prosecution's appeal. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Chinese national flags are displayed by pro-government supporters outside Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The court on Tuesday denied bail for government critic and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai who is facing charges under a sweeping new national security law. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Chinese national flags are displayed by pro-government supporters outside Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The court on Tuesday denied bail for government critic and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai who is facing charges under a sweeping new national security law. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Supporters of democracy advocate Jimmy Lai shout slogans outside Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The court on Tuesday denied bail for government critic and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai who is facing charges under a sweeping new national security law. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

A supporter of democracy advocate Jimmy Lai displays a cutout with Chinese words that read " Release political prisoner " outside Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The court on Tuesday denied bail for government critic and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai who is facing charges under a sweeping new national security law. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Supporters of democracy advocate Jimmy Lai shout slogans outside Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The court on Tuesday denied bail for government critic and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai who is facing charges under a sweeping new national security law. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Photographers take pictures as democracy advocate Jimmy Lai arrives at Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Prominent democracy advocate and newspaper founder Lai arrived back in court Tuesday, to hear the decision about his bail, whether or not he has to stay behind bars while waiting for trial. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Photographers gather to take pictures as democracy advocate Jimmy Lai arrives at Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Prominent democracy advocate and newspaper founder Lai arrived back in court Tuesday, to hear the decision about his bail, whether or not he has to stay behind bars while waiting for trial. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Photographers take pictures as democracy advocate Jimmy Lai arrives at Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Prominent democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai arrived back in court Tuesday, to hear the decision about his bail, whether or not he has to stay behind bars while waiting for trial. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu