Hong Kong democracy activists' court hearing enters 4th day

The 47 are part of a broader group of 55 activists who were arrested in January for their role in the primary elections. Eight of them were not charged on Sunday.

The primary was aimed at determining the strongest candidates to field for a legislative council election that would give the pro-democracy camp the best chance to gain a legislative majority. The government later postponed the legislative elections, citing public health risks from the coronavirus.

If the pro-democracy camp had won a majority, at least some members of the camp had plans to vote down major bills that would eventually force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign. Authorities said the activists’ participation in the primary was part of a plan to paralyze the city’s legislature and subvert state power.

The national security law criminalizes secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city’s affairs as well as terrorism. Serious offenders could face life imprisonment.

Prominent pro-democracy advocate Joshua Wong, who is currently serving a 13 1/2-month jail sentence on protest-related charges, as well as Benny Tai, the co-founder of the 2014 Occupy Central movement, are among the activists charged this week.

The case has drawn international scrutiny, with advocacy groups and politicians condemning the charges. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had earlier called the charges “deeply disturbing” and said the national security law was being used to eliminate political dissent.

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, one of the 47 pro-democracy activists is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van in Hong Kong, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A marathon court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enters its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates over whether the defendants will be granted bail. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Some of the 47 pro-democracy activists including Lam Cheuk-ting, center, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van in Hong Kong, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A marathon court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enters its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates over whether the defendants will be granted bail. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Some of the 47 pro-democracy activists are escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van in Hong Kong, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A marathon court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enters its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates over whether the defendants will be granted bail. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Police officers stand guard as supporters queue up for a hearing outside a court in Hong Kong Thursday, March 4, 2021. A marathon court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enters its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates over whether the defendants will be granted bail. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Supporters queue up for hearing outside a court in Hong Kong Thursday, March 4, 2021. A marathon court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enters its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates over whether the defendants will be granted bail. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Supporters queue up for a hearing outside a court in Hong Kong Thursday, March 4, 2021. A marathon court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enters its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates over whether the defendants will be granted bail. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Police officers stand guard as supporters queue up for hearing outside a court in Hong Kong Thursday, March 4, 2021. A marathon court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enters its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates over whether the defendants will be granted bail. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Supporters queue up for hearing outside a court in Hong Kong Thursday, March 4, 2021. A marathon court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enters its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates over whether the defendants will be granted bail. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

A police van which carrying pro-democracy activists is driven in a court in Hong Kong Thursday, March 4, 2021. A marathon court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enters its fourth day on Thursday, as the court deliberates over whether the defendants will be granted bail. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu