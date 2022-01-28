Hong Kong cuts foreign arrival quarantine from 21 to 14 days

Restaurants still need to close at 6:00 p.m., proof of vaccination is required to gain access to many public areas and some apartment buildings remain under lockdown.

Authorities on Friday announced 164 new cases, most of them imported or linked to imported cases.

Carrie Lam, the chief executive of the semi-autonomous region, told reporters on Thursday the loosening of quarantine restrictions was “not because of pressure from anybody. It’s just because of science."

She said the change would be unlikely to satisfy the business community, but ruled out a complete opening of borders because “we do not possess the prerequisites for living with the virus."

However, she added that if the vaccination rate reaches the target of 90%, “then that is the moment for us to consider some adaptation to our existing policies."

The new outbreak prompted the city of Shenzhen just across the border in mainland China to tighten rules this week on people arriving from Hong Kong. Starting Wednesday, people arriving from Hong Kong will need to show a negative COVID-19 test result obtained over the previous 24 hours, undergo 14 days of quarantine at a government-designated location and complete seven further days of isolation at home.

Caption FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a question and answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Hong Kong is cutting the length of mandatory quarantine for people arriving from overseas from 21 to 14 days, even as the southern Chinese city battles a new surge in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung

