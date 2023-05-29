Hong Kong court rejects publisher Jimmy Lai's bid to terminate his national security trial

Lai is accused of conspiring with others to call for sanctions or blockades, or engage in hostile activities, against Hong Kong or China. He also faces a charge of collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, and a separate sedition charge under a colonial-era law that is also increasingly used to crush the opposition.

Under the security law, the secretary for justice may direct national security cases to be tried without a jury if state secrets need to be protected, foreign forces are involved, or if the personal safety of jurors needs to be protected. In such cases, they will be heard by a panel of three hand-picked judges.

Earlier this month, Robert Pang, one of Lai's lawyers, pointed to the lack of transparency in the appointment of the judges, saying that might affect the public's confidence in the judiciary and the judicial process.

Pang also alleged the executive's move to block British lawyer Timothy Owen from representing Lai could be fairly described as "persecution."

Lai's trial, originally scheduled to begin Dec. 1, was postponed until September as the city awaited Beijing's decision over a row on his decision to hire a British lawyer. Lai was sentenced to five years and nine months in a separate fraud case in December.

In a report last week, U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Hong Kong authorities have used the security and sedition laws to target prominent pro-democracy figures, journalists and politicians.

The report said that he had raised Lai's case with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. The Hong Kong government firmly rejected what it called the slandering remarks in the report.