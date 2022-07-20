Hong Kong book fair kicks off with fewer political books

The book fair is one of the largest in Asia. In past years, it was known for exhibiting a variety of books, including politically sensitive ones and those banned on the communist-ruled Chinese mainland.

In 2020, the city postponed the fair several times due to the pandemic. The event finally was held in person last June after a one-year hiatus. This year's book fair runs from Wednesday until Tuesday, July 26.

Novelist Gabriel Tsang, who works with publisher Spicy Fish Cultural Production Limited, said writers have to consider whether they can get published in the current environment.

“I guess many writers have their own intentions … and they have to think a lot about whether they can have work published. They may use some allegory or use many rhetoric skills, rather than directly expressing what they wanted to express originally,” he said.

Last year, complaints were lodged against Hillway Culture, one of the publishers rejected this year, for exhibiting politically sensitive books that could be seen as violating the national security law.

“Last year, we had (exhibited) political books in the book fair and this was also the case for another publisher that was banned,” said Raymond Yeung, Hillway Culture's founder. He was one of the few publishers allowed to exhibit political books about Hong Kong at last year's book fair.

Yeung attempted to set up an independent book fair as an alternative to the main fair earlier this month but had to cancel that after the landlord of the venue accused Hillway of violating its tenancy contract by subletting its space to other publishers.

The authorities ought to be clearer and more transparent about what kinds of activities are allowed, said Hui Ching, research director of the policy think tank Hong Kong Zhi Ming Institute.

“If there’s no transparency, it’s reasonable for citizen to suspect their rights being deprived,” Hui said.

Visitors still value the fair as an opportunity to browse and purchase a wide range of books.

“I read as a habit and today I’ve come to look for some Chinese novels and short stories that I’m interested in,” said Grace Ng, a 22-year-old university student who visited the fair with her boyfriend.

Ng usually attends the annual fair and said this year's appeared somewhat subdued. “It’s not as crowded now as before the pandemic,” she said.

Kaying Wong, in her 30s, guest curator of Hong Kong Literature House holds books at a booth during the book fair in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Visitors read at a booth during the annual book fair in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Hong Kong Book Fair will be held on July 20-26.

Gabriel Tsang, in his 30s, a novelist, holds his book at a booth during the book fair in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Kaying Wong, in her 30s, guest curator of Hong Kong Literature House holds a book at a booth during the book fair in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

A man reads the books "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" at a booth during the annual book fair in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Hong Kong Book Fair will be held on July 20-26.

Books of English writer George Orwell are displayed at a booth during the annual book fair in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Hong Kong Book Fair will be held on July 20-26.

Japanese books are displayed at a booth during the annual book fair in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Hong Kong Book Fair will be held on July 20-26.

Visitors look at posters at a booth during the annual book fair in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Hong Kong Book Fair will be held on July 20-26.