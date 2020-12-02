Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam jailed

The crackdown has prompted accusations Beijing is violating the autonomy it promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997. It also has triggered warnings the ruling Communist Party is damaging Hong Kong’s appeal as a global business center and one of Asia’s most dynamic cities.

Other democracy advocates including media tycoon Jimmy Lai have also been arrested under the security law.

The jailing of Wong, Chow and Lam drew a rebuke from Hong Kong’s final British governor, Chris Patten. He said in a statement that it “is another grim example of China’s determination to put Hong Kong in handcuffs.”

Amnesty International said the three “must be released immediately and unconditionally.”

"Once again, the government has used the politically motivated charge of ‘inciting others to protest’ to prosecute people who have merely spoken out and protested peacefully,” said the group's Asia-Pacific regional director, Yamini Mishra.

“By targeting well-known activists from Hong Kong’s largely leaderless protest movement, authorities are sending a warning to anyone who dares openly criticize the government that they could be next.”

In this Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, photo, pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, right, and Agnes Chow speak to media outside a district court in Hong Kong. Wong, Chow and activist Ivan Lam have been sentenced to jail on Wednesday, over charges related to an unauthorized anti-government protest last year at the city's police headquarters. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, photo, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow, stands next to an election campaign poster of pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, in Hong Kong. Chow and activist Ivan Lam have been sentenced to jail on Wednesday, over charges related to an unauthorized anti-government protest last year at the city's police headquarters. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

A bird flies as Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers for a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers for a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong is escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung