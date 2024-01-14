`Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie

She was the last surviving main character of the beloved comedy from television’s golden age of the 1950s.

The show starred Jackie Gleason as the blustering bus driver Ralph Kramden. With him were Audrey Meadows as his wisecracking wife, and Art Carney and Randolph as their neighbors, Ed and Trixie Norton.

More than 50 years after she played Trixie, Randolph still had many admirers and received dozens of letters a week.