BreakingNews
Balloons, ribbons, tears mark vigil for Hallie Deaton, Edgewood HS teen killed in crash
journal-news logo
X

Honduras ex-president Hernández to face charges in US court

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, center, is taken in handcuffs to a waiting aircraft as he is extradited to the United States, at an Air Force base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Honduras' Supreme Court approved the extradition of Hernandez to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez)

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, center, is taken in handcuffs to a waiting aircraft as he is extradited to the United States, at an Air Force base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Honduras' Supreme Court approved the extradition of Hernandez to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is expected to appear virtually in federal court in New York to face drug trafficking and weapons charges after he was arrested in Honduras and extradited to the United States

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was expected to make a virtual appearance in federal court in New York on Friday to face drug trafficking and weapons charges after he was arrested in Honduras and extradited overnight to the United States.

Hernández boarded an airplane in Honduras with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Thursday, just three months after leaving office.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused Hernández of abusing his position as president of Honduras “to operate the country as a narco-state.”

Hernández, who served as president of the Central American nation from 2014 through 2022, was charged in court documents with participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Hernández was arrested at his home in Tegucigalpa in February at the request of U.S. authorities. Honduras’ Supreme Court rejected his appeal of a judge’s decision favoring extradition.

His court appearance Friday in New York was expected to be virtual because of COVID-19 protocols, authorities said.

Hernández has denied any wrongdoing. In a video message released Thursday, he said, “I am innocent; I have been and I am being unjustly subjected to prosecution.”

In Other News
1
Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy challenged at hearing
2
Mexican police find body of missing woman in cistern
3
Live updates | Mariupol official says Russians bombing plant
4
Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine
5
Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top