Honduras ex-first lady says presidential bid not meant to protect herself after husband's conviction

García de Hernández said that in conversations with Hernández since his conviction in a Manhattan courtroom last Friday, he told her “this is another test and we are going to continue exhausting appeals; the world saw the injustice that was committed and we have to remain standing.”

Hernández's arrest came just three weeks after he left office and was followed by his extradition in April 2022. His two-week trial ended last week when he was convicted of charges that he conspired with drug traffickers and used Honduras' military and police to help move tons of cocaine north to the United States.

García de Hernández announced Tuesday in a news conference that she would seek the nomination of the National party, her husband's party and one of the main opposition parties. Honduras' national elections are scheduled for Nov. 30, 2025.

Some politicians immediately suggested her bid for the presidency was an attempt to protect herself from prosecution. García de Hernández has not been charged with any crimes.

Hernández's brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández was sentenced to life in prison in the United States on drug and weapons charges in March 2021.

U.S. prosecutors called Hernández’s presidency “state-sponsored drug trafficking,” despite parts of the U.S. government praising Hernández over the years for his cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

