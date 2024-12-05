Honda recalls nearly 206,000 SUVs to fix fuel filler tubes that can leak gasoline, risking a fire

Honda says in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a glitch in the installation process prevented a complete connection between the neck and the pipe.

The company said it has one warranty claim and no reports of injuries from December of 2018 through Nov. 20 of this year. The documents did not mention any reports of fires.

Dealers will inspect the SUVs and properly connect the neck tube to the fuel filler pipe if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 6.