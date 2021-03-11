Honda of America plans to sell 2 fully electric SUVs in 2024

He conceded that Honda isn't leading the race to electric vehicles and wouldn't say when it will go all-electric. Honda is focused on being carbon-neutral by 2050 and is aware that President Joe Biden is focused on zero emissions, not just reducing them, he said.

“We've got to now focus all of our energies in this direction in order to meet timelines,” he said.

Honda has been a dominant passenger-car seller for decades but U.S. buyers are shifting toward SUVs and trucks. And it's also a large manufacturer of internal combustion engines, Gardner said.

“We're really good at a couple of things that seem to be going out of vogue today, so there's no doubt that we have work to start moving quickly in the zero-emission direction,” he said.

Honda is the latest automaker to announce battery-powered vehicles that will be sold in the U.S. market. The consulting firm LMC Automotive says automakers will roll out 22 new electric vehicles this year alone.

Last year Americans bought about 260,000 vehicles, only 2% of new vehicle sales. But LMC expects the number to hit more than 680,000 in 2022, passing a million in 2023.