Homeless people ask court to stop San Francisco tent sweeps

“San Francisco aims to provide permanent, secure housing to all who need it. We look forward to discussing with the court the city’s services-first approach and the significant investments the city has made to address our homelessness crisis,” said Jen Kwart, spokeswoman for the office of City Attorney David Chiu.

The Coalition on Homelessness and seven people who are homeless or formerly homeless sued the city in September, the latest in a yearslong battle between politically liberal San Francisco and the thousands of people sleeping on sidewalks and in vehicles along neighborhood streets.

It's a battle playing out in other western U.S. states, where more homeless people tend to live unsheltered outdoors than inside shelters, frustrating homeowners, businesses and government leaders. In 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled it unconstitutional to cite or arrest people for sleeping in public when there is no shelter available.

Last week, a federal judge issued an emergency injunction to stop the city of Phoenix from conducting sweeps of a large homeless encampment downtown, in response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Arizona. Authorities cannot enforce camping bans on anyone unable to obtain a shelter bed and can only seize property that is illegal or a threat.

The ACLU of New Mexico and others sued the city of Albuquerque this week, alleging officials are destroying encampments and criminalizing people for being homeless.

Zal K. Shroff, senior attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, another legal organization representing the coalition, said San Francisco needs at least an additional 4,000 shelter beds and much more affordable housing.

Homeless people are ordered to pack up and leave even before outreach workers know the number and kinds of beds available that day, resulting in offers of shelter that are largely performative, he said.

“Clearing tents just means throwing someone’s entire life into a garbage can. That is not solving homelessness,” said Shroff. “It’s a temporary fix so people can think that their neighborhood looks nicer for a day.”

But attorneys for San Francisco described in documents a more methodical process in which the director of the Healthy Streets Operations Center, the city office that coordinates encampment cleanups, identifies by mid-week spots to clean the following week, taking into account the number of beds projected to be available.

Outreach workers go to targeted encampments over the weekend to explain what will happen, assess residents for housing, and post written notices of the upcoming cleanup, according to court documents. The Department of Public Works will not begin cleaning until outreach is complete, the city states.

“San Francisco trains its employees on these policies and through effective oversight ensures these policies are followed,” attorneys for the city wrote. “In the absence of systemic training failures, plaintiffs have offered no basis for imposing municipal liability on San Francisco.”