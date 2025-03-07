Homeland Security ends collective bargaining agreement with TSA staffers, an attack on worker rights

“This action will ensure Americans will have a more effective and modernized workforces across the nation’s transportation networks," the agency said in a statement. “TSA is renewing its commitment to providing a quick and secure travel process for Americans.”

The TSA has about 50,000 staffers — called transportation safety officers — who are the ones responsible for staffing airports around the country and checking to make sure that hundreds of thousands of passengers a day do not carry any weapons or explosives into the secure areas of airports.

The decision to end the collective bargaining agreement comes after President Donald Trump's administration pushed out TSA Administrator David Pekoske the day the Republican was sworn into office. The agency does not currently have an administrator or a deputy administrator.

The union said it would have a statement soon.