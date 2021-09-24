Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' movie for sale for $1.2M

The purportedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse where the spooky happenings that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring" occurred hit the market Thursday for the scary price of $1.2 million.

Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty in its listing called the 14-room, 3,100-square-foot (about 290 square meters) home on 8.5 acres (3.5 hectares) in Burrillville "one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States."