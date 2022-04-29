Holocaust survivor who helped found Dallas museum dies at 94

Glauben was born on Jan. 14, 1928, and grew up in Poland. He was 11 when World War II began. He survived the Warsaw Ghetto and Nazi concentration camps. His parents and younger brother were killed.

He was on a death march to the Dachau concentration camp when he was liberated by the U.S. Army on April 23, 1945, the museum said.

He immigrated to the U.S. in 1947, served in the U.S. Army and moved to Dallas, where he and his wife, Frieda, raised a family.

In 2019, The Dallas Morning News named him its Texan of the Year.

Glauben's death came as Israel's national Holocaust memorial day was marked on Thursday.