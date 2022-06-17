Holmgren visits with Magic, as No. 1 pick intrigue builds

“It would mean a lot to me,” Smith told reporters. “A lot of great players have went No. 1. It would mean the world to me.”

Holmgren, Smith and Banchero have similarities. All are forwards, all at least 6-foot-10 (Holmgren is a 7-footer), and all played one year of college ball. Holmgren and Smith were second-team AP All-Americans this past season, Banchero a third-team selection.

The Magic taking a long look at Holmgren probably isn't a surprise to another past Orlando star player. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway — the No. 3 pick by Golden State in 1993, before getting traded to the Magic — said as the college season was winding down that he got to know Holmgren well during the recruiting process, even while realizing that he was heading to Gonzaga instead.

He raves about Holmgren's potential.

“He’s all about competing, he’s about excellence, he’s tough. ... I marvel," said Hardaway, who spent his first six NBA seasons with the Magic. “You see a Kevin Garnett, handle the ball, shoot, make passes, and I’ve always loved his game. He’s just a terrific player. Every part of his game I love. He’s just a winner."

