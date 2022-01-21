Holmgren leads No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 78-62

The Bulldogs replied with a 17-2 run to build a 21-17 lead.

Holmgren's 3-pointer capped a late 7-0 run that lifted Gonzaga to a 36-33 lead at halftime.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 20-7 run, led by nine points by Holmgren, for a 56-40 lead. The Zags pulled away after that.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco: The Dons opened the season with a 13-1 record ... Bouyea is third in scoring in the WCC at 17.9 points per game ... The Dons lead the WCC in 3-point baskets at 9.7 per game, but made just six Thursday night.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 25 straight conference games, the longest streak in the country, dating to a loss at BYU in 2020. ... Gonzaga leads the nation in scoring at 90.9 points per game and in field goal shooting at 53.9%. ... The Zags' string of three straight games scoring over 100 points ended in this defensive battle.

UP NEXT

San Francisco: Plays at Pepperdine on Saturday.

Gonzaga: Hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

___

Caption San Francisco guard Julian Rishwain (2) shoots over Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) shoots over San Francisco guard Gabe Stefanini (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Gonzaga forward Anton Watson shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) shoots over Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption San Francisco forward Patrick Tapé, right, dunks over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak