Hollywood reacts to the death of Peter Bogdanovich

“Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From ‘Paper Moon’ to ‘Nickelodeon’ he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter.” — Tatum O'Neal, on Instagram.

“He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation.” — Guillermo del Toro, on Twitter.