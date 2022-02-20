Hockey Hall of Famer Emile Francis dies at 95

After he was fired by the Rangers in 1976, Francis was general manager of the St. Louis Blues from 1976-83, serving two stints as coach in 1976-77 and 1981-83 and compiling a 46-64-14 record. He then left to become general manager of the Hartford Whalers from 1983-89.

Francis received the Lester Patrick Trophy for service to hockey in 1982, the same year he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Builder.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Emile Francis, a Hall of Fame coach and general manager whose infectious personality was as beloved as his hockey acumen was revered,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The NHL sends its deepest condolences to his family and to his many friends and admirers.”

Francis also was selected the recipient of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame’s Wayne Gretzky International Award in 2015 for contributions to the growth and advancement of the sport in the United States.

From North Battleford, Saskatchewan, the 5-foot-7 Francis was 32-52-10 with a 3.75 goals-against average and one shutout in 95 NHL games in six seasons with Chicago and the Rangers.

Off the ice, he formed the Metropolitan Junior Hockey League to promote the sport for youngsters in New York City, and organized youth clinics in the community. The Rangers named an award for him in 2008, awarded to an individual who grows youth hockey in the area.

