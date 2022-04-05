Hobbled Bacot comes up short in Tar Heels' NCAA title push

Bacot’s right ankle had been a subject of scrutiny ever since he stepped on teammate Leaky Black’s foot late in Saturday’s win against rival Duke in the national semifinals. Bacot returned and gutted that game out, then assured anyone who would listen that he would be ready for the title tilt against Kansas.

But it was clear during pregame warmups that Bacot wasn’t moving at full speed. He fought and scrapped inside, but struggled to finish when the ball came his way in the post to help offset the burden on outside-shooting teammates Caleb Love, R.J. Davis and Brady Manek.

With Bacot struggling and no other player capable of replacing him, UNC shot just 31.5% and went 5 of 23 from 3-point range in a game that came down to the final play after the Tar Heels squandered a 16-point first-half lead.

Caption North Carolina forward Armando Bacot shoots over Kansas forward David McCormack during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert