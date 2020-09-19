'Hit 'em!': Stars hammer Tampa 4-1 to open Stanley Cup Final

"They were right on top of us," said Yanni Gourde, who scored Tampa Bay's only goal. “They were on top of us right from the get go, so we’ve got to adjust and do a better job.”

Comeau hit 6-foot-6 Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman on one of the first shifts, and Kiviranta crushed top center Brayden Point into the boards to set up Hanley's first NHL goal of any kind. Defenseman Esa Lindell also got into the action early with Point, cross-checking him and leveling him in open ice.

“That’s just the makeup and identity of our team,” Comeau said. “It’s not just against Tampa. It’s been our approach whole playoffs. I think we’re playing our best hockey when we’re engaged emotionally, physically, and getting in on the forecheck, pressuring their D, and everyone on our team has done a good job. When there’s a chance to finish the hit, you finish the hit.”

Four of the Stars’ 25 first-period hits were on Point, who missed two games in the Eastern Conference final and is visibly playing through pain. No. 2 center Anthony Cirelli injured his right leg in the sixth game of that series 48 hours before this one started.

There was no rest for the weary Lightning, who were a step slow in the first couple of periods after failing to close out the New York Islanders in five and needing overtime to move on. The final still would have started two days later as the league tries to speed through the bubble playoffs and award the Stanley Cup, but they would've accumulated 73 fewer minutes of wear and tear.

Taking advantage of that was a point of emphasis for the Stars. Players could be heard yelling, “Hit 'em!" at points throughout the game in the empty arena as Dallas tries to wear down Tampa Bay much like St. Louis did to Boston in the final last year.

Much is different 15 months since the Blues won it all for the first time in franchise history. Dallas is trying for its first title since 1999 and Tampa Bay since 2004, though this Lightning core reached the final in 2015.

The series got under way with the Stanley Cup stationed rinkside inside the bubble parallel to the center red line. For all the usual tradition of the Cup only getting to the arena when a team has the chance to win it, playing without fans allowed the league to put it front and center for the players to literally see what they’re playing for.

The Cup was put away after the first period. It could be seen next when the series is over.

NOTES: Stars forward Roope Hintz left in the third period after blocking a shot. ... Jason Dickinson sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:18 left. ... Yanni Gourde scored Tampa Bay's only goal, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 19 shots. ... Injured captain Steven Stamkos took part in the Lightning's morning skate and seemed to be skating well. General manager Julien BriseBois on Friday ruled out Stamkos for Game 1 but left open the possibility he could play this series. ... The Stars are more tight-lipped about injured forward Radek Faksa, defenseman Stephen Johns and goaltender Ben Bishop. Coach Rick Bowness continues to call all of them “unfit to play.”

UP NEXT

Game 2 is Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT. Teams up 2-0 in the final have gone on to win 46 of 51 times.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save as Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) looks on during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) is stopped by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) is stopped by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) defends during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Barclay Goodrow (19) looks for the puck during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) as Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) defends during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli (71) and Stars' Esa Lindell (23) battle in front during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (39) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates on the bench during first-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jason Franson Credit: Jason Franson

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during first-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jason Franson Credit: Jason Franson

The Dallas Stars celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

The Dallas Stars celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON