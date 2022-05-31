Hit by pandemic curbs, India's quarterly growth slows to 4%

Earlier this month, the federal government restricted wheat and sugar exports and cut fuel taxes in an attempt to control inflation and keep commodity prices in check.
Last week, rating agency Moody’s trimmed India’s growth forecast to 8.8% from 9.1% for the current fiscal year, which started in April, as rising energy and food prices hit consumer spending.
India’s economy contracted by 6.6% in the 2020-21 financial year.
Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India's economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A porter walks in a vegetable market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
