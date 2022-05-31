journal-news logo
X

Hit by pandemic curbs, India's quarterly growth slows to 4%

Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

caption arrowCaption
Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Nation & World
Updated 29 minutes ago
India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government.

It was the slowest pace in the financial year that ended in March, following 5.4% growth in the previous quarter.

Overall, India’s economy grew by 8.7% in the 2021-22 financial year, slower than the 8.9% estimated by a government survey in February.

India's economy, Asia’s third largest, was recovering from a pandemic-induced slump when a surge in omicron-fueled coronavirus cases starting in January prompted authorities to bring back some virus-related restrictions.

A month later, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up retail inflation, which hit an eight-year high of 7.8% in April.

Earlier this month, the federal government restricted wheat and sugar exports and cut fuel taxes in an attempt to control inflation and keep commodity prices in check.

Last week, rating agency Moody’s trimmed India’s growth forecast to 8.8% from 9.1% for the current fiscal year, which started in April, as rising energy and food prices hit consumer spending.

India’s economy contracted by 6.6% in the 2020-21 financial year.

caption arrowCaption
Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

caption arrowCaption
Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

caption arrowCaption
Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

caption arrowCaption
Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

caption arrowCaption
Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

caption arrowCaption
Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

caption arrowCaption
A porter walks in a vegetable market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

A porter walks in a vegetable market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

caption arrowCaption
A porter walks in a vegetable market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

caption arrowCaption
An elderly porter waits for work at a market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

An elderly porter waits for work at a market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

caption arrowCaption
An elderly porter waits for work at a market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

caption arrowCaption
A porter waits for work at a vegetable market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

A porter waits for work at a vegetable market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

caption arrowCaption
A porter waits for work at a vegetable market in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

In Other News
1
'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role
2
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
3
Live updates | Greece, Germany partner on Ukraine weapons
4
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks
5
Jill Biden says she, president settle arguments by 'fexting'
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top