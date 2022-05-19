History on City's side as EPL title race heads into last day

A look at the eight Premier League seasons to go the distance:

1994-95

Blackburn won its first — and so far only — title in the Premier League era despite losing on the final day at Liverpool 2-1. Manchester United started the day two points behind in second place and could only draw 1-1 at West Ham, whose goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko produced a slew of magnificent saves.

1995-96

Alex Ferguson's Man United bounced back to win the title the following year, this time having no problems on a final-day fight with Newcastle's team of entertainers under Kevin Keegan. United had a two-point lead and won at Middlesbrough 3-0 while Newcastle, which led the standings by 12 points in February, drew with Tottenham 1-1.

1998-99

Another title for Man United, which needed to come from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 at home and hold off Arsenal by a point. Arsenal did its job by beating Aston Villa 1-0 and was given hope by Les Ferdinand's early goal for Tottenham. David Beckham equalized for United and Andy Cole's deft lob in the 47th minute ultimately proved decisive.

2007-08

Both Man United and Chelsea entered the final day on 84 points, with United leading on goal difference. United beat Wigan 2-0 away thanks to goals by Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs, while Chelsea could only draw at Bolton 1-1 after conceding a late equalizer. United and Chelsea would meet in the Champions League final 10 days later — and again United prevailed after a penalty shootout.

2009-10

Chelsea left nothing to chance in its bid to stay ahead of Man United and end its rival's three-season reign as champion. An 8-0 thrashing of Wigan at Stamford Bridge, which included a hat trick by Didier Drogba, was Chelsea's biggest victory in its history and took the team past 100 goals for the season. United beat Stoke 4-0 but finished a point back in second place.

2011-12

The most thrilling finish to a Premier League season — perhaps even in top-flight history — saw Man City become English champion for the first time in 44 years. Stoppage-time goals by Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero were needed for a 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers, which started the game under the threat of relegation. United had completed its 1-0 win at Sunderland before Aguero scored to clinch the title on goal difference for City.

2013-14

Man City left it to the last day for its second Premier League title, too, but this was less of a rollercoaster ride than two years earlier. A routine 2-0 win at home to West Ham was secured by goals from Samir Nasri and Vincent Kompany, and it was enough to hold off Liverpool, which finished two points behind following a 2-1 home win over Newcastle.

2018-19

City started the final day a point ahead of Liverpool — like this season — but it looked like there could be a twist to the title race when Pep Guardiola's team fell behind to Brighton in the 27th minute, with Liverpool already leading against Wolverhampton. Aguero equalized within a minute and City wound up a 4-1 winner, making redundant Liverpool's 2-0 victory at Anfield.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80