Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston score as Stars beat Kraken 2-1 in Game 7 to advance to West final

Grubauer stopped 26 shots, two weeks after his 33 saves when Seattle won at Colorado 2-1 in another Game 7 to knock out last year's Stanley Cup champion.

Hintz's ninth goal of the playoffs was credited as an unassisted tally and came with 4:01 left in the second period, the deepest in this series any game got before a score.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 17.6 seconds left, preventing the shutout for 24-year-old Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who finished with 21 saves.

It was exactly one year after Oettinger's 64-save performance in another Game 7 — a 3-2 loss at Calgary after Johnny Gaudreau’s OT goal ended the first-round series.

The 24-year-old Oettinger improved to 5-0 after losses this postseason. He allowed four goals on 18 shots during Game 6 in Seattle on Saturday, when he was pulled 4 1/2 minutes into the second period.

Dallas and Las Vegas will meet in the Western Conference Final for the second time in four seasons. The Stars beat the DeBoer-coached Golden Knights in five games in 2020, the postseason that was played in the NHL's bubble in Toronto and Edmonton during the pandemic.

Adam Larsson had four of Seattle’s 13 blocked shots in the first period, two in quick succession before Dallas had its only power play. After blocking Evgenii Dadonov’s shot, Larsson knocked away Jamie Benn’s attempt on a rebound before the Stars captain was cross-checked by by Eeli Tolvanen in front of the net.

Seattle then had seven blocked shots during the power play, not allowing the Stars to get a shot on goal even while they pretty much kept the puck in their offensive zone that entire time.

The Kraken had only eight more blocked shots the rest of the game.

Dallas had the only shot, a short-hander try by Hintz, when the Kraken had its only man-advantage after Benn was called for a high stick later in the first period.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen got a puck past Grubauer only 3 1/2 minutes into the game, but it ricocheted off the crossbar and went out of play behind the net.

