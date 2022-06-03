Hindu banker and a worker from India fatally shot in Kashmir

On Tuesday, suspected militants, also in Kulgam, shot and killed a Hindu schoolteacher, Rajini Bala.

After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. They accused the government of making them “scapegoats” and “cannon fodder” to showcase normalcy in the region and chanted slogans like “The only solution is relocation.”

Hundreds of Hindus who had returned to the region after 2010 as part of a government resettlement plan that provided them with jobs and housing fled the Kashmir Valley after the killing of Bala, according to Kashmiri Hindu activists. Some 4,000 Kashmiri Hindus, who are locally known as Pandits, have been recruited for government jobs under the program.

Those employees have been on a strike since May 13 after a Hindu revenue clerk was killed inside an office complex in Chadoora town.

In the aftermath of the clerk’s killing, hundreds of Pandits — an estimated 200,000 of whom fled Kashmir after an anti-India rebellion erupted in 1989 — organized for the first time simultaneous street protests at several locations in the region demanding better security.

“We were tricked into thinking that the government is rehabilitating us under an employment package,” said Jyoti Bhat, a local Hindu teacher who joined the program seven years ago. “It’s turning out to be a death package.”

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in its entirety. Most Muslim Kashmiris in the Indian-controlled portion support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

When Kashmir turned into a battleground in the 1990s, attacks and threats by militants led to the departure of most Kashmiri Hindus, who supported India’s rule, with many believing that the rebellion was also aimed at wiping them out.

Most of the region’s Muslims, long resentful of Indian rule, deny that Hindus were systematically targeted, and say India helped them move out or allowed their flight in order to cast Kashmir’s struggle as Islamic extremism.

Those tensions were renewed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 amid a sharp rise in communalism in India, and the Indian government pursued a plan to house returning migrant Kashmiri Hindus in new townships.

Muslim leaders described such plans as a conspiracy to create communal division by separating the population along religious lines, particularly after India stripped the region's semi-autonomy in 2019 and removed inherited protections on land and jobs amid a monthslong lockdown and communication blockade.

Last year, suspected rebels killed a minority Sikh and several Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, in a wave of targeted shootings in the region.

The killings came after India enacted a slew of changes in 2019, such as issuing “domicile certificates” to Indians and non-residents, entitling them to residency rights and government jobs. Many Kashmiris view such moves as aimed at engineering a demographic change in India’s only Muslim-majority region.

Many Muslim village councilors, police officers and civilians also have been killed in targeted shootings during the period.

“It’s a disastrous situation. It’s not just the (Hindu) employees who are in panic. We all are living in constant fear since 2019,” said Sanjay Tickoo, a local Kashmiri Pandit activist, who like some 800 other Pandit families did not migrate from Kashmir in the 1990s but chose to stay behind to live with their Muslim neighbors. He said that New Delhi’s 2019 changes in Kashmir brought “demons of hate and division” back to the fore.

“Killings in Kashmir happen as communalism is fast rising in India," he said. "If there is another large-scale migration (of minorities) from Kashmir to other parts of the country, it will create more difficulties for Muslim minorities in India. Minorities are vulnerable everywhere.”

Combined Shape Caption An Indian paramilitary soldier checks a civilian as they guard in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan Combined Shape Caption An Indian paramilitary soldier checks a civilian as they guard in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Combined Shape Caption Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association shout slogans during a protest against the killing of colleague Rajini Bala in Jammu, India, Thursday, June 2, 2022. After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. In another incident, assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand Combined Shape Caption Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association shout slogans during a protest against the killing of colleague Rajini Bala in Jammu, India, Thursday, June 2, 2022. After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. In another incident, assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

Combined Shape Caption An Indian paramilitary soldier guards as a Muslim woman walks at a market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan Combined Shape Caption An Indian paramilitary soldier guards as a Muslim woman walks at a market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Combined Shape Caption An Indian tourist girl shakes hand with a paramilitary soldier as he guards at a market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan Combined Shape Caption An Indian tourist girl shakes hand with a paramilitary soldier as he guards at a market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Combined Shape Caption Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association shout slogans during a protest against the killing of colleague Rajini Bala in Jammu, India, Thursday, June 2, 2022. After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. In another incident, assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand Combined Shape Caption Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association shout slogans during a protest against the killing of colleague Rajini Bala in Jammu, India, Thursday, June 2, 2022. After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. In another incident, assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

Combined Shape Caption Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association shout slogans during a protest against the killing of colleague Rajini Bala in Jammu, India, Thursday, June 2, 2022. After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. In another incident, assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand Combined Shape Caption Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association shout slogans during a protest against the killing of colleague Rajini Bala in Jammu, India, Thursday, June 2, 2022. After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. In another incident, assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

Combined Shape Caption Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan Combined Shape Caption Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Combined Shape Caption Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association march in a protest against the killing of colleague Rajini Bala in Jammu, India, Thursday, June 2, 2022. After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. In another incident, assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand Combined Shape Caption Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association march in a protest against the killing of colleague Rajini Bala in Jammu, India, Thursday, June 2, 2022. After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region. In another incident, assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

Combined Shape Caption Members of JK Awami Aawaz Party hold placards as they take part in a protest against minority killings in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan Combined Shape Caption Members of JK Awami Aawaz Party hold placards as they take part in a protest against minority killings in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Combined Shape Caption Members of JK Awami Aawaz Party hold placards as they take part in a protest against minority killings, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan Combined Shape Caption Members of JK Awami Aawaz Party hold placards as they take part in a protest against minority killings, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Combined Shape Caption Members of JK Awami Aawaz Party hold placards as they take part in a protest against minority killings, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan Combined Shape Caption Members of JK Awami Aawaz Party hold placards as they take part in a protest against minority killings, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Combined Shape Caption FILE- A woman from the minority Kashmiri Hindus, known as "pandits," shouts slogans as she along with others block the road during a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a fellow Pandit, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Muslim-majority region has witnessed a spate of targeted killings in recent months. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, June 2, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin Combined Shape Caption FILE- A woman from the minority Kashmiri Hindus, known as "pandits," shouts slogans as she along with others block the road during a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a fellow Pandit, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Muslim-majority region has witnessed a spate of targeted killings in recent months. Assailants fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, June 2, said police, who blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin