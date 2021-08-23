Hilary Knight ties goal record, US beats Finland 3-0

Earlier, Canada beat Russia 5-1 in Group A, and the Czech Republic topped Hungary 4-2 in Group B. All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals.
Sarah Fillier, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored for Canada (2-0) against Russia (1-1). Ann-Renee Desbiens made six saves, allowing only Olga Sosina's power-play goal with a second remaining.
On Tuesday, the United States will face Russia, and Canada will play Switzerland.
In the early game, Teresa Radova, Daniela Pejsova, Vendula Pribylova, and Denisa Krizova scored for the Czech Republic (2-0), and Klara Peslarova made 11 saves. Reka Dabasi and Fanni Gasparics scored for Hungary (0-2).
Hilary Knight, right, of the United States, tries for a loose puck as Finland's goalie Meeri Raisanen looks on during third period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Dani Cameranesi, right, of the United States, gets away from Finland's Sanni Vanhanen during third period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Kendall Coyne Schofield, center, of the United States, is knocked to the ice by Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski, right, as goalie Meeri Raisanen looks on during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Goalie Nicole Hensley, of the United States, grabs a shot during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action against Finland, in Calgary, Alberta Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Finland's Julia Liikala, right, checks Grace Zumwinkle, of the United States, during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Lee Stecklein, left, of the United States, checks Finland's Matilda Nilsson during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Finland's goalie Meeri Raisanen, center, dives for a loose puck as Hilary Knight, right, of the United States, looks on during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Grace Zumwinkle, left, of the United States, celebrates her goal with teammate Dani Cameranesi during first period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action against Finland, in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Finland's goalie Meeri Raisanen kicks away a shot during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action against the United States, in Calgary, Alberta Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Russia's Viktoria Kulishova, left, has her shot blocked by Canada's goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens during second period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Canada's Ella Shelton, right, celebrates her goal with teammate Victoria Bach during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action against Russia in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
Hayley Scamurra, right, of the United States, crashes over Finland's Ronja Savolaine during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jeff McIntosh
