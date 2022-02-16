Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

High winds, heavy rains head to Germany; schools to shut

A woman with an umbrella walks through the city center of Hildesheim, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Germany’s national weather service DWD has warned that a storm sweeping in from the northwest could bring gusts up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) Thursday. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

Credit: Julian Stratenschulte

caption arrowCaption
A woman with an umbrella walks through the city center of Hildesheim, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Germany’s national weather service DWD has warned that a storm sweeping in from the northwest could bring gusts up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) Thursday. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

Credit: Julian Stratenschulte

Credit: Julian Stratenschulte

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
Schools will be shut in Germany’s most populous state Thursday following storm warnings for part of the country

BERLIN (AP) — Schools will be shut in Germany's most populous state Thursday following storm warnings for part of the country.

The education minister for North Rhine-Westphalia said Wednesday that students should stay home to avoid being caught “in the eye of the storm.” Yvonne Gebauer urged parents to also keep young children in day care at home Thursday, if possible.

Authorities in the German state of Saarland, on the border with France, also announced a storm day off Thursday for students.

Germany's national weather service DWD has warned that a storm sweeping in from the northwest could bring gusts up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) Thursday. After a brief lull, a second storm is expected to hit northern Germany on Friday, it said.

Berlin's two zoos will close Thursday as a precaution, citing the potential risk caused by falling branches.

Across the eastern border in Poland, weather authorities are warning of strong winds across the country and a storm on the Baltic Sea coast in the coming days due to approaching Storm Dudley.

The Government Security Center is sending out text messages advising people to stay indoors late Wednesday and Thursday. It says the strong winds may case disruptions in energy supplies and difficult road conditions.

In Other News
1
How Russia uses sarcasm as weapon in Ukraine crisis
2
Amid debate, women lift their voices with Muslim sacred text
3
Scotland, Wales to offer COVID vaccine to all children 5-11
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as NATO eyes Russia move
5
Bob Saget's family seeks to block release of autopsy records
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top