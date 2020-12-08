High tide floods Venice as dike-on-demand wasn't activated

Just over a year ago, Venice experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years when the water reached 1.87 meters (6 ½ feet) in the city.

The new moveable barrier system is designed to protect the city from tides as high as three meters (10 feet).

A tide of 1.20 meters (four feet) was predicted for Wednesday, and workers were arriving to prepare to activate the barrier system hours before then, the mayor said.

“We’re working to activate Moses tonight in view of the peak prediction for tomorrow (Wednesday),” Brugnaro said. The barriers would likely be activated shortly after midnight, he said.

Noting that the system was still in the experimental stage, the mayor said “more rapid protocols” to activate it were needed, in view of Tuesday's flooding.

People wade their way in flooded St. Mark's Square following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Anteo Marinoni Credit: Anteo Marinoni

