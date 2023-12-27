High surf warnings issued for most of West Coast and parts of Hawaii; dangerous waves expected

The high surf warning was set to be in place until Thursday night in southern Oregon and until early Friday morning in Hawaii.

A coastal flood advisory was also in effect Wednesday morning through the afternoon for much of the Washington state coastline. The weather service said minor flooding around high tide could affect shorelines and low-lying coastal areas. A high surf advisory that forecast large breaking waves topping 20 feet was set to take effect Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

The rough ocean conditions were expected to hit California later Wednesday, starting with the state's northern coast before affecting its southern shores beginning early Thursday.

The weather service said waves of up to 32 feet that may be “erratic and unpredictable” could spark “life-threatening surf conditions” along the coast in northern California's Humboldt and Mendocino counties starting Wednesday night.

A high surf warning impacting San Francisco down to Big Sur is set to take effect in the early hours of Thursday. The weather service said “everyone should remain out of the water" because of the hazardous conditions. A coastal flood advisory for the region was already in place Wednesday morning and was set to last until early Friday.

From San Luis Obispo down to Santa Barbara on California's central coast, the most dangerous surf conditions were expected on Thursday, the weather service said. Life-threatening rip currents that “pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning” and waves up to 25 feet were expected.

The weather service urged people to stay out of surf zones and away from jetties, rocks, piers and other waterside infrastructure in the affected areas.