High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress

The Turkish president urged the international community after the talks not to abandon diplomatic efforts to end the war that has killed tens of thousands and forced more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes.

He repeated that Turkey is willing to act as “mediator and facilitator” and added, “I remain convinced that the war will end at the negotiating table.”

In March, Turkey hosted talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, but the effort to end the hostilities failed.

On the battlefield, meanwhile, at least 17 people were killed overnight in heavy Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

Russia's military claimed that it struck a base for foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv, killing 90. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian side.

In the latest in a series of incidents on Russian soil near the border with Ukraine, an ammunition dump caught fire in the Belgorod region, the regional governor said. No casualties were reported.

Heightening international tensions, Russia deployed warplanes carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to its Kaliningrad region, an enclave surrounded by NATO members Lithuania and Poland.

One major topic at the talks in Lviv was the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the complex.

Condemning the Kremlin for what he called "nuclear blackmail,” Zelenskyy has demanded that Russian troops leave the plant and that a team from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency be allowed in.

“The area needs to be demilitarized, and we must tell it as it is: Any potential damage in Zaporizhzhia is suicide,” Guterres said at a news conference.

Erdogan likewise expressed concern over the fighting around the plant, saying, “We don’t want to experience another Chernobyl" — a reference to the world’s worst nuclear accident, in Ukraine in 1986.

Zelenskyy and the U.N. chief agreed Thursday on arrangements for an IAEA mission to the plant, according to the president's website. But it was not immediately clear whether the Kremlin would consent to the terms. As for a pullout of troops, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said earlier that that would leave the plant “vulnerable."

Fears mounted Thursday when Russian and Ukrainian authorities accused each other of plotting to attack the site and then blame the other side.

Guterres used the talks in Lviv to name Gen. Carlos dos Santos Cruz of Brazil to lead a previously announced U.N. fact-finding mission to the Olenivka prison where 53 Ukrainian POWs were killed in an explosion in July. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the blast.

Also on the agenda Thursday: an increase in grain exports. Earlier this summer, the U.N. and Turkey brokered an agreement clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of corn and other grain stuck in its Black Sea ports since the Russian invasion.

The blockage has worsened world food shortages, driven up prices and heightened fears of famine, especially in Africa. Yet even with the deal, only a trickle of Ukrainian grain has made it out — some 600,000 tons by Turkey's estimate.

Zelenskyy said Thursday that he proposed expanding the shipments. Guterres, for his part, touted the operation's success but added, “There is a long way to go before this will be translated into the daily life of people at their local bakery and in their markets.”

___

Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Robert Badendieck contributed from Istanbul.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Local resident stands in a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption Local resident stands in a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian women hug in front of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian women hug in front of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters dig through the rubble of the building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption Firefighters dig through the rubble of the building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Combined Shape Caption A bloodied bathroom is pictured in building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption A bloodied bathroom is pictured in building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters dig through the rubble of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption Firefighters dig through the rubble of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian woman sits in her flat at a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian woman sits in her flat at a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, sit as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, top left, and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, top right, exchange documents during a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 22, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is set to host his Turkish counterpart and the U.N. chief for talks about the implementation of a deal to resume Ukraine grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russia-occupied nuclear power plant and diplomatic efforts to help end the war. (Vadim Savitsky, Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) Credit: Vadim Savitsky Credit: Vadim Savitsky Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, sit as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, top left, and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, top right, exchange documents during a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 22, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is set to host his Turkish counterpart and the U.N. chief for talks about the implementation of a deal to resume Ukraine grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russia-occupied nuclear power plant and diplomatic efforts to help end the war. (Vadim Savitsky, Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) Credit: Vadim Savitsky Credit: Vadim Savitsky

Combined Shape Caption FILE - The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge after being inspected by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is set to host his Turkish counterpart and the U.N. chief for talks about the implementation of a deal to resume Ukraine grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russia-occupied nuclear power plant and diplomatic efforts to help end the war. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption FILE - The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge after being inspected by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is set to host his Turkish counterpart and the U.N. chief for talks about the implementation of a deal to resume Ukraine grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russia-occupied nuclear power plant and diplomatic efforts to help end the war. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Combined Shape Caption The car carrying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan passes by as he arrives ahead of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in downtown Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption The car carrying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan passes by as he arrives ahead of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in downtown Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov) Credit: Vadim Belikov Credit: Vadim Belikov Combined Shape Caption Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov) Credit: Vadim Belikov Credit: Vadim Belikov

Combined Shape Caption Relatives of soldiers from the Azov Regiment and protesters hold banners against Russia in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. A small group of anti-Russian protesters gathered on a street corner along a route where visiting leaders will travel to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is due to meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Relatives of soldiers from the Azov Regiment and protesters hold banners against Russia in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. A small group of anti-Russian protesters gathered on a street corner along a route where visiting leaders will travel to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is due to meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Relatives of soldier from the Azov Regiment and protesters hold banners agains Russia in downtown of Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. A small group of anti-Russian protesters gathered on a street corner along a route where visiting leaders will travel to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is due to meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Relatives of soldier from the Azov Regiment and protesters hold banners agains Russia in downtown of Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. A small group of anti-Russian protesters gathered on a street corner along a route where visiting leaders will travel to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is due to meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, second left, visits Ivan Franko National University, Ukraine's oldest university, in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. Antonio Guterres is due to meet later Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. On his visit, Guterres praised the role of academic institutions in building democratic institutions in a brief statement to reporters. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, second left, visits Ivan Franko National University, Ukraine's oldest university, in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. Antonio Guterres is due to meet later Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. On his visit, Guterres praised the role of academic institutions in building democratic institutions in a brief statement to reporters. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Ferry Lavrenty, arrived from Russian Yeysk, is moored in the port of Mariupol, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The ferry will start regular cargo and passenger trips from Russia to Mariupol. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Ferry Lavrenty, arrived from Russian Yeysk, is moored in the port of Mariupol, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The ferry will start regular cargo and passenger trips from Russia to Mariupol. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres hold a press conference in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Saviano Abreu, OCHA via AP) Credit: Saviano Abreu Credit: Saviano Abreu Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres hold a press conference in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Saviano Abreu, OCHA via AP) Credit: Saviano Abreu Credit: Saviano Abreu

Combined Shape Caption A view of buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok Combined Shape Caption A view of buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok

Combined Shape Caption A man passes by buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok Combined Shape Caption A man passes by buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok

Combined Shape Caption Men walk near buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok Combined Shape Caption Men walk near buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok

Combined Shape Caption A view of buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok Combined Shape Caption A view of buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok