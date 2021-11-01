journal-news logo
High court won't take case involving Hunter Biden ex-partner

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington on Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Devon Archer, a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden, who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud. As is typical the justices did not comment in leaving a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington on Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Devon Archer, a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden, who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud. As is typical the justices did not comment in leaving a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud.

As is typical, the justices did not comment in leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction of Devon Archer. A lower court judge had earlier set aside a jury verdict that found Archer guilty of fraud and ordered a new trial.

Biden was not involved in the effort to defraud the Oglala Sioux Indian tribe in a scheme that involved the sale of bonds, but participants in the fraud invoked his name to enhance their credentials, according to court records.

Archer was convicted in 2018. His conviction was overturned later that year before the court of appeals in New York reinstated it in 2020.

Biden and Archer had been business partners, and both served on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

