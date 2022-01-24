Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

High court won't hear pandemic proxy voting dispute

Tourists visit the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Jan., 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

caption arrowCaption
Tourists visit the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Jan., 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the proxy voting Democrats put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the proxy voting Democrats put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy had sought a declaration that proxy voting, an absent representative giving authority for someone in attendance to cast his or her vote, was unconstitutional. As is typical, the high court said nothing in rejecting the challenge Monday.

House lawmakers voted by proxy for the first time in May 2020 following a House rules change. The change was intended to strike a balance between working from home during the coronavirus outbreak and honoring the Constitution's requirement to be "present" and voting.

Lower courts had agreed the lawsuit should be dismissed because each house of Congress can set its own rules for voting.

In Other News
1
China tests 2M in Beijing, lifts COVID lockdown in Xi’an
2
Burkina Faso president, apparently detained, calls for unity
3
Taliban hold first talks in Europe since Afghan takeover
4
NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar
5
Lebanon's former PM Saad Hariri bows out of political life
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top