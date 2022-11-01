High court told jurors were misled in Arizona death row case

Cruz was convicted of the 2003 murder of Tucson police officer Patrick Hardesty. Hardesty and another officer were investigating a hit-and-run accident that led them to Cruz, who attempted to flee and shot Hardesty five times.

A 1994 Supreme Court case, Simmons v. South Carolina, says that in certain death penalty cases, jurors must be told that choosing a life sentence means life without the possibility of parole. That's required when prosecutors argue that the defendant will pose a threat to society in the future.

In a 2016 case, Lynch v. Arizona, the Supreme Court told Arizona directly that it needed to comply with Simmons. But Cruz says Arizona has continued to defy the high court.

“It sounds like you're thumbing your nose at us,” Justice Elena Kagan told lawyer Joseph Kanefield, who argued for Arizona.

The case is not necessarily one that will divide the court between its six conservative and three liberal justices.

In addition to Kagan, the court's two other liberal justices, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, suggested Cruz should get a new penalty phase of his trial where it's clear to jurors that he's ineligible for parole if he's not sentenced to death.

But conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett also at one point suggested sympathy for Cruz's view, saying Arizona's argument “just seems like hair splitting." Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch suggested they would vote for the state.

The case is John Montenegro Cruz v. State of Arizona, 21-846.