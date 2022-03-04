High court reverses decision allowing Muslims' FBI bias suit

The government had claimed allowing the lawsuit to go forward could reveal national security secrets. The high court, however, didn't decide whether that was the case or whether the case should have been dismissed.

Instead, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that a federal appeals court had made an error when looking at the case. He said that the appeals court was wrong to conclude that the longstanding "state secrets" privilege, which protects the government from having to reveal certain information, was altered by Congress' passage of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. As a result, the court sent the case back for further review.