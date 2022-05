Hezbollah, allies lose majority in Lebanon's parliament

The Lebanese Forces now has the largest bloc in parliament with 21 seats, overtaking the Free Patriotic Movement, which now holds 18 seats, a drop of three seats from the previous vote.

Despite the setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, retained the 27 seats allocated to the Shiite sect.

Independents and newcomers, including those from the 2019 protest movement, scooped up 14 seats. That was a major achievement considering they went into the vote fragmented and facing intimidation and threats by entrenched mainstream parties.

Their showing sends a strong message to ruling class politicians who have for decades held on to their seats despite an economic meltdown that has impoverished the country and triggered the biggest wave of emigration since the 1975-90 civil war.

But with two main blocs — Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces — opposed to each other, analysts said the new political scene will likely see more paralysis and growing friction at a time when unity is needed.

“The next phase is a difficult phase,” said political analyst Youssef Diab. He cited challenges ahead including the formation of a new government, finalizing a deal with the International Monetary Fund, forging an economic recovery plan and agreeing on a new president in the fall.

“All of these are tense topics and Hezbollah will challenge every bit,” Diab said.

U.N. Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called for the “swift formation of an inclusive government” that can finalize an agreement with the IMF and accelerate reforms necessary to set Lebanon on the path to recovery.

The biggest loss came to Hezbollah’s allies with close links to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government. Those include deputy parliament speaker Elie Ferzli, Druze politician Talal Arslan who had held a seat for three decades, Asaad Hardan and Faisal Karami, son of late Premier Omar Karami.

Sunday’s parliamentary elections were the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019. The government’s factions have done virtually nothing to address the collapse, leaving Lebanese to fend for themselves as they plunge into poverty without electricity, medicine, garbage collection or any other semblance of normal life.

The vote is also the first since a deadly explosion at Beirut’s port in August 2020 that killed more than 200, wounded thousands and damaged parts of the capital.

“The results show that the Lebanese mood is against this ruling class and is also against the political alignment with Iran,” said Lebanese Forces official Wissam Raji. “The Lebanese know that the situation has become disastrous and the solution is not in the hands of the ruling class.”

Caption Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, cespeaks during a press conference about Sunday's parliamentary elections, at the interior ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 16, 2022. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies suffered losses in this weekend's parliamentary elections, with preliminary results Monday showing some of their most vocal opponents picking up more seats and several of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption A man searches in trash dumpsters for recyclable items to resell next to voting booths that were used Sunday in the Lebanese parliamentary elections, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 16, 2022. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies suffered losses in this weekend's parliamentary elections, with preliminary results Monday showing some of their most vocal opponents picking up more seats and several of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption A man searches in trash dumpsters for recyclable items to resell next to cardboard voting booths that were used Sunday in the Lebanese parliamentary elections in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 16, 2022. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies suffered losses in this weekend's parliamentary elections, with preliminary results Monday showing some of their most vocal opponents picking up more seats and several of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption György Hölvényi, the chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission, looks at a journalist during a press conference at the Movenpick Hotel in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The EU mission presented its findings on the Lebanese Parliamentary elections held Sunday. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein

Caption György Hölvényi, the chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission, speaks during a press conference at the Movenpick Hotel in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The EU mission presented its findings on the Lebanese Parliamentary elections held Sunday. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein