Herro scores 30 points to lead Heat past Hawks 123-114 in OT in play-in and into NBA playoffs

Miami will play at Cleveland on Sunday night in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“I know how badly our group wanted to get into this thing,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I could see it in their eyes and feel it in their heart.”

Davion Mitchell scored only seven points in regulation before adding three 3-pointers in overtime for Miami.

The Heat became the first No. 10 seed in either conference to make the playoffs since the current play-in format was launched in the 2020-21 season. Miami also became the first play-in team to advance with two road wins.

“We did it the hard way. We're battle-tested,” said Miami's Haywood Highsmith, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. “We can go anywhere and beat anybody.”

Asked about the challenge of facing Cleveland, Spoelstra said, “I'm so grateful we're in the playoffs. We're the first team to do it, and why not, to take on two road games.”

Added Highsmith: “We fought to get into the playoffs. Now what we're in, we're not going to go out soft.”

Trae Young’s lay-in with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 106, forcing the overtime. Young scored 29 points with 11 assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 28 points with 12 rebounds.

“Not making the playoffs is a failure to me,” Young said.

Miami started strong, scoring the game’s first 10 points and leading by 17 points at 45-28 in the second period.

The Hawks tied the game for the first time at 88 on a layup by Terance Mann. Young’s 3-pointer gave Atlanta its first lead at 91-88 with 7:36 remaining.

Atlanta led 93-92 before Okongwu hit a 3-pointer. Following a steal by Dyson Daniels, Okongwu’s jam extended the lead to 98-92.

Heat forward Nikola Jovic, who had been out since Feb. 23 with a broken right hand, was available but did not play. Guard Pelle Larsson (ankle) also was available for the first time since April 7.

After setting season lows with four 3-pointers made and 21 attempted against Orlando in the first play-in game, coach Quin Snyder said his players “have got to be more willing to take contested 3s.”

The Hawks responded by attempting 21 3s in just the first half against Miami, while making five. For the game, Atlanta made 16 of 47 3s.

