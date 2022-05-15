'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

Mack would walk to the store to play lottery numbers and shop and said she spoke to Salter shortly before the shooting.

“I was playing my numbers. He said ‘I see your playing your numbers!’ I laughed. And he was playing his numbers too. Can you imagine seeing someone and you don’t know he’s not going to go home?”

The people Salter tried to protect include Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. She had just returned from visiting her husband at a nursing home, as she did every day, when she stopped in at Tops to buy a few groceries and was killed, Whitfield told The Buffalo News.

Ruth Whitfield was “a mother to the motherless” and “a blessing to all of us,” her son said. He attributed her strength and commitment to family to her strong religious faith.

“She inspired me to be a man of God, and to do whatever I do the best I could do. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without her,” Whitfield said.

Also killed was shopper Katherine Massey, whose sister, Barbara Massey, called her “a beautiful soul.”

Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck but was recovering, State Sen. Tim Kennedy told a church service on Sunday. Goodman is the son of a staffer for Kennedy.

“I’m devastated. I’m angry," Kennedy said. “And I’m thinking about the families who won’t welcome a loved one home tonight.”

Caption Worshippers impacted by the shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pray at True Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Caption People march to the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption A person holds a flower as a group prays outside of the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption People gather outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption A man reads scripture at the site of a memorial honoring the victims of Saturday's shooting on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as "racially motivated violent extremism." (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)